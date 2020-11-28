Skipper Virat Kohli offers Tottenham striker Harry Kane a place in RCB, here's why

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been actively showing off his cricket skills. On Friday, Kane shared a video of his batting with tennis ball in an indoor venue and tagged Virat Kohli and his side Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Face with tears of joy. Cricket bat and ball. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??," Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker, wrote while tweeting a video showing him playing some shots and ducking under bouncers.