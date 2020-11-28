Skipper Virat Kohli offers Tottenham striker Harry Kane a place in RCB, here's why

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been actively showing off his cricket skills. On Friday, Kane shared a video of his batting with tennis ball in an indoor venue and tagged Virat Kohli and his side Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Face with tears of joy. Cricket bat and ball. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??," Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker, wrote while tweeting a video showing him playing some shots and ducking under bouncers.
Kohli joined in on the fun and responded, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman."
Kane's video had also got a response from former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who asked about the left-arm pacer whose bouncers Kane was evading.
The RCB franchise, in response jokingly tweeted that they are looking to reserve the No. 10 jersey for the England player.
"Jersey #10 will do, @Hkane?," RCB asked him on twitter.
Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are enjoying a good season in the Premier League. With Jose Mourinho as the head coach, Spurs stand atop the table.
Mourinho has the track record of finishing first or second in his second season at a club as a manager. And, so far, things are headed in the right direction for Spurs.
Kane and attacker Heung-Min Son have produced exceptional performance this season, and hope to continue doing so when they face Frank Lampard's Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Sunday, November 29.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)