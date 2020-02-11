Skipper Virat Kohli blames team's lack of composure after crushing defeat to NZ

Mount Maunganui: India skipper Virat Kohli blamed the team's lack of composure while bowling and fielding as they lost the ODI series 0-3 to New Zealand after being defeated in the third and final match by five wickets.

"The games were not as bad as the scoreline suggests. Batsmen coming back from tough situations was a positive sign for us, but the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games. We didn't deserve to be on the winning side at all in this series," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.