'Size of small start-up': Twitter goes berserk after Pat Cummins goes for Rs 15.50 crore

On Thursday, KKR broke the bank and more for Pat Cummins. RCB and Delhi Capitals were bidding for the fiery Australian pacer Pat Cummins before KKR swooped in at the eleventh hour to pick up Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore, making him the most expensive foreign player of all time.

Before this, that honour belonged to Ben Stokes who went to Rising Pune Super Giants for Rs 14 crore in 2017.

Pat Cummins has played for KKR and Delhi Capitals.