Six players from Bangladesh's U-19 WC winning squad to play against Zimbabwe in practice match

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named six U19 World Cup-winning players in the BCB XI that will face Zimbabwe in a two-day practice match.

Bangladesh were crowned as the ICC U19 World Cup champions on February 9 after defeating the defending title holder India by three wickets (DLS method) in a close encounter.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, and skipper Akbar Ali were part of the U19 squad which lifted their maiden ICC title in the history of cricket.