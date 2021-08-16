Siraj, Bumrah and Shami shine as India come from behind to beat England by 151 runs in classic Test at Lord's

India scripted a brilliant comeback to cap a Test classic at Lord's. India were supposed to be there saving the Test match but England gave Virat Kohli's men a slip.

Now, India go 1-0 up in the five-match series with their first win at Lord's since 2014 and only a third overall. It's been all about the quickies for Kohli's team, but an unbeaten ninth-wicket stand between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah provided the much-needed spark and a massive 151-run victory.

England lost the plot during that stand, and then lost both openers within two overs of the declaration.

More to follow...

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:19 PM IST