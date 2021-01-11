Since 1979: This is the longest India have batted in fourth innings outside Asia

As Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin warded off Australian attack for another session, this is the longest India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test outside of Asia since 1979.
This is also the longest India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980.
India are currently at 319/5 after playing 123 overs. They have to play another nine overs to draw the match.
The two batsmen were on the course to deny the Australians a victory even after the hosts got rid of a dangerous Rishabh Pant and the rock-steady Cheteshwar Pujara, reducing India to 280 for 5 at tea in pursuit of 407 on the fifth and final day on Monday.
Pant (97) and Pujara (77) added 148 runs for the fourth wicket in an amazing counter-attacking partnership before their dismissals.
Vihari, with a pulled hamstring and Ravichandran Ashwin, whose batting form has deserted him for some time, were left with the uphill battle of saving the game.
The two players have together played over 200 balls.
