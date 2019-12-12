Siddharth Rai, Roshan Kanojia propell Rizvi home

Mumbai: Former champions Springfield High School Rizvi sounded off their arrival in the under-14 Giles Shield inter-school cricket with a thumping 462 runs win over Billabong High School, Malad in their first round of the league, here on Thursday.

Thanks a double century by Siddharth Rai (211) and an equally impressive unbeaten knock by Roshan Kanojia (178) saw them post 504 for two when they declared their innings. Later, Nishit Balla (4-5) and Mohammed Taha (3-3) saw them bundle out their opponents for 42.

Besides the above milestones in all there were one double ton and six hundred in the opening round of the league at the various ground, the highlights of the days proceedings.

Shivam Singh came good with the ball for Gyan Kendra, School, Andheri with a rich haul of eight wickets as they wrecked Gokuldham High School for 35 after they had posted 180 on board.

Brief scores:

Sir JJ Fort Boys High School: 47 (S Shinde 4-3) lost to IES Digambar Patkar HS : 52/0 (S Shinde 25*) by 10 wkts.

Thakur Public School: 231 (D Sanghavi 90, R Panajikar 45; S Thakur 4-47) bt MVM School: 37 (D Sanghvai 7-17) by 194 runs. IES VN Sule Guruji: 347-2 (A Mhatre 207*, Y Chavan 68*) bt Gokuldham High School: 35 (A Pandit 8/28) by 289 runs. Yogiraj Shrikrishna Vidyalay: 134-9 (R Raza 61, A Rawte 4-52, C Benzamin 3-48) lost to St. Mary’s School ICSE: 135-4 (A Rawte 70*) by 6 wkts. Lilavabai Podar High School: 330-5 (A Baliwada 54, H Rathi 129, A Adwani 104) bt Vibgyor High School Malad: 204 (A Somani 59, G Paliwal 32, A Singh 63; D Shah 3-49, A Baliwada 4-83) by 126 runs. Net Rishikul Vidyalay: 89 (A Wadye 3-2, K Rathod 3-12) lost to Holy Cross High School Kurla: 93-2 (A Wadye 53*) by 8 wkts. Vibgyor Roots & Rise: 550 (including 250 runs penalty) (R Kalani 151*, M Metha 30, A Vaidya 3/41) bt HVB Global Marines Lines: 107 (S Beriwal 6/47) by 443 runs. Gyan Kendra School Andheri: 180 (D Cooper 48, S Gade 32) bt Shri Amulakh Amichand BVV Matunga: 38 (S Singh 8-15) by 142 runs. Lakshadham High School Goregaon: 313 (P Kothari 67, S Deshpande 76, N Panickar 34, O Naik 31; S Shigwan 6-118) bt BKM High School: 27 (N Panicker 7-10) by 285 runs. Yashodham High School Goregaon: 237-8 (T Vanarase 67, V Vinod 33, V Shinde 34) bt Scholar High School Colaba: 84 (A Dhure 5-19, V Ghuse 3/12) by 153 runs. Sheth Virchand Dhanji Devshi Ghatkopar: 151 (Hriday Jethwa 37, Neel Mehta 47; Archil Verma 3-30, Pranav Dewoolkar 3-26) bt Kendriya Vidyalay Powai: 126 (J Shah 7-45) by 25 runs. St. Xavier’s Andheri: 20 (A Bangera 3-5) lost to IES Bandra 21/0 (by 10 wkts). General Education Academy: 221 (A Kashyap 89, T Gorakshya 39, P Shedekar 35; Y Pai 3/27) bt Balmohan Vidyamandir Dadar: 56 (Jay Mogal 7/13) by 165 runs. Shri Chandulal Nanavati School: 78 (A Yadav 5-23, A Zaid 4-23) lost to St. Jude’s High School Kurla: 79-7 (R Singh 4-12) by 3 wkts. Ryan International Chembur: 337-6 (A Kulkarni 121, V Sanghavi 35, P Punjabi 30, S Chavan 34, R Iyer 33*) bt Vibgyor High School Goregaon: 167 (S Sabu 49, V Shah 3/33) by 170 runs. Anjuman I-Islam (Urdu) 462-6 (A Ahad 150, A Khan 77, K Singh 50) bt Abhinav Vidyamandir Borivili: 72 (A Khan 6-25, J Khan 3-7) by 390 runs. St. Joseph’s School: 66 (N Malesare 5-12) lost to RN Podar School Santacruz: 68/1 (N Malesare 46*) by 9 wkts. Fazlani Academic Shool Mazgaon: 47 (A Vaiti 3-21) lost to Swami Vivekanand Intl. Borivili: 49-1 (A Vaiti 38*) by 9 wkts. The Blossom’s St. English High School: 62 (K Solanki 5-27) lost to Saraswati Mandir Mahim: 63-6. by 4 wkts. Hiranandani Powari: 200 (T Chahal 38, V Vadhwa 69, V Shah 3-47) bt Green Lawns High School: 91 (V Vadhwa 6-6) by 101 runs. SVKM JV Parikh Intl School Vileparle: 35 (A Chaturvedi 6-14, L Singh 3/9) lost to Matunga Premier Matunga: 36-1 by 9 wkts. MD Bhatia High School Ghatkopar: 229/6 (S Gupta 49, JSolanki 100*) bt St. Xavier Boys Academy, Churchgate: 150 (A Babardesai 38, H Batavia 58, J Solanki 4-33, R Solanki 4/26) by 79 runs. Springfield High School Rizvi: 504/2 (S Rai 211, R Kanojia 178*, K Singh 76) bt Billabong High School Malad: 42 (N Balla 4/5, M Taha 3/3) by 462 runs. Cardinal Gracious High School: 55 (D Shetty 5-5) lost to Swami Vivekanand Kandivili : 56/1 ) by 9 wkts. Ryan Intl. School: 66 (A Jain 4-6, R Nandekar 3-9) lost to JBCN High School Borivili: 68/1 by 9 wkts. St. Joseph’s School: 135 (C Rane 47, D Vaja 31; N Mandulkar 4-40) lost to IES Secondary Mulund: 136-1 (S Divekar 38*, Aditya Thombrey 31) by nine wkts.