Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer costliest marquee at IPL 2022 Mega Auction, could be named KKR captain

FPJ Web Desk
Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter

Shreyas Iyer was the costliest buy among the 10 marquee players who went under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction with Kolkata Knight Riders spending Rs 12.25 crore on the middle-order batter.

Iyer represented Delhi Capitals last season but was released and is expected to be named KKR captain.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to go under the hammer auction on Saturday. Dhawan was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.25 crore.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:17 PM IST
