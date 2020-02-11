‘Showing his class once again': Twitter lauds KL Rahul after fantastic century against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Versatile Indian batsman KL Rahul has been in the news lately, and for all the right reasons, after his splendid run of form. Rahul’s ability to keep on delivering exceptional performances in any position has led to him being hailed by fans and critics alike. He has been India’s standout player in the New Zealand series alongside Shreyas Iyer.

On Tuesday, too, he put in a splendid batting performance against the Kiwis in the third ODI after scoring a scintillating century to bail India out of trouble. Twitter was very impressed by his showing and praised him for his effort.