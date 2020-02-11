‘Showing his class once again': Twitter lauds KL Rahul after fantastic century against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Versatile Indian batsman KL Rahul has been in the news lately, and for all the right reasons, after his splendid run of form. Rahul’s ability to keep on delivering exceptional performances in any position has led to him being hailed by fans and critics alike. He has been India’s standout player in the New Zealand series alongside Shreyas Iyer.
On Tuesday, too, he put in a splendid batting performance against the Kiwis in the third ODI after scoring a scintillating century to bail India out of trouble. Twitter was very impressed by his showing and praised him for his effort.
India finished at 296 for the loss of seven wickets. After a very bad opening collapse, Iyer and Rahul managed to bring India back from the brink of total annihilation. After Iyer's dismissal, Manish Pandey came in and played a vital role in anchoring India's innings alongside Rahul. The Indians might feel that they ended 15-20 runs short after the New Zealand bowlers managed to put on a pretty good bowling performance in the death overs and managed to take wickets at regular intervals.
Earlier, on Thursday, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar described the 27-year-old as a "360 degree" batsman for his mouth-watering performance in the first ODI against New Zealand. Manjrekar took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Only K.L. Rahul can make 360 degrees batting look orthodox and classical”.
It should be remembered that former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has been till now known as the "360 degree" batsman considering his ability to score runs and boundaries, all around the park. Being compared to the great Proteas batsman will undoubtedly be a feather on the cap for Karnataka batsman.
Former India player Mohammad Kaif had also praised Rahul for his ability to adapt and take on different roles and responsibilities, describing him as "India's very own Swiss Knife".
