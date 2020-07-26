TheBombayDebate: Should IPL be held at all? Coming soon on FPJ - stay tuned for more details

Event: The Free Press Journal Debate
Motion: Should the IPL be held at all?
Time: 5:30 PM IST, July 31, 2020
Moderator: Roshan Abbas
Participants:
Dr. Shashank Joshi (Also member of Covid Task force, Govt of Maharashtra)
D. Sivanandan, ex Police Commissioner of Mumbai
Lalchand Rajput, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team
Jatin Paranjpe, Indian cricketer and BCCI National Selector
Ashish Shelar, MLA & Leading Advocate
Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Govt of Maharashtra
Judges:
Poonam Dhillon – Former actor
Vice Chancellor Lucknow University Prof Alok Rai
DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta, IPS.
After months of speculations about the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for India decided to let United Arab Emirates host the cricket festival between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.
Is it advisable to hold the IPL at all?
The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?
But, some may still argue in the favour of hosting the IPL, as European countries have resumed football albeit behind closed doors.
However, the Free Press Journal has decided to hold a full fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.
Details about the debate:
Roshan Abbas, a well-known TV anchor will be the debate moderator.
The debate has brought together a varied set of speakers; Dr Shashank Joshi and, a government employee in the COVID task force and D Sivanandan, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai.
Also joining the debate are Lalchand Rajput, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team and Jatin Paranjpe, Indian cricketer and BCCI National selector.
Ashish Shelar, MLA & Leading Advocate, and Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister of the Maharashtra Government are the last two speakers of the debate.
The judges will be former actor Poonam Dhillon, Professor Alok Rai, Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University and Dinkar Gupta, the DGP of Punjab Police.
What is your take on the upcoming IPL? Is it advisable to conduct the highly anticipated cricket festival?
