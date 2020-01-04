'Shot buddy!': Yuvraj Singh praises actress Saiyami Kher's 'front foot' shot

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who retired from Internation cricekt in 2019, praised Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher after she uploaded a video striking a shot quite elegantly.
Kher took to social media and posted a video where she was seen hitting quite an elegant stroke. "2020 on the front foot," she tweeted.
Yuvraj, one of the finest players of the Indian Cricket team, took to Twitter to praise her stroke. " Shot buddy!" he tweeted.
Khen replied " But still waiting to ball to you!"
On New Year's eve, he also wished his fans and wrote, "A Very Happy New Decade to everyone, may this new year bring along with it lotsa love brotherhood, peace, happiness and good health in all our lives. Let us inspire others to be the better version of themselves and be the change we wish to see #HappyNew2020."
After his retirement from Internation cricket, Yuvraj has been seen playing T20 from across the world. Recently, he was also seen playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in Dubai. However, the tournament did not go well for Yuvraj after he scored just 44 runs from four innings. Despite having a not-so-good innings, his side won the title and defeated Deccan Gladiators in the finals.
