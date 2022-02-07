'Short-term commercial initiative': BCCI secretary Jay Shah responds to Ramiz Raja's 4-nation T20I series proposal

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah played down the chances of a 4-nation T20I Super Series among India, Pakistan, England and Australia after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja came up with a proposal for the same in January.

Speaking to Reuters, Jay Shah said interests of the chief of cricket bodies across the globe should be on expanding the game of cricket and it is more important than "short-term commercial initiatives".

Ramiz Raja said he would propose the 4-national tournament to the ICC and said the profits from such a tournament can be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members. India and Pakistan have not been playing bilateral cricket since 2012-13 season due to strain in ties between the two neighbouring countries.

"With the IPL window expanding and the ICC (global) events every year in the cycle, our primary responsibility is to safeguard bilateral cricket at home, with emphasis on test cricket," Jay Shah said.

"I am also looking forward to seeing cricket at the Olympics, as that will help the game grow. Expansion of the sport is a challenge that our game faces and we must prioritise it over any short-term commercial initiative."

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:18 PM IST