'Short run nahin tha': Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and others slam umpiring error in DC vs KXIP thriller

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal's brilliant (89 off 60) went in vain as his team failed to overhaul the 158-run target set by DC. After being tied on 157 runs, the game went into a Super Over where South African pacer Kagiso Rabada won it for DC. Rabada conceded only two runs and took two wickets in the Super Over. DC took only three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season.
Meanwhile, former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Akaash Chopra and Scott Styris slammed the umpire for a blunder during the game.
In the second last over of the match, Rabada bowled a full-toss outside off which was hit towards extra cover by Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal and his partner ran a quick couple. However, on-field umpire Nitin Menon ruled that the first run was a short one. But, the replays showed otherwise. The umpiring error was criticised by the fans and experts as it cost KL Rahul-led KXIP the match.
"I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP," said Virender Sehwag.
"What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020," tweeted Irfan Pathan.
Aakash Chopra said that technology must take over in these cases. "One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be...," he wrote.
"Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch," tweeted Scott Styris.
