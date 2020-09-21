'Short run nahin tha': Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and others slam umpiring error in DC vs KXIP thriller

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal's brilliant (89 off 60) went in vain as his team failed to overhaul the 158-run target set by DC. After being tied on 157 runs, the game went into a Super Over where South African pacer Kagiso Rabada won it for DC. Rabada conceded only two runs and took two wickets in the Super Over. DC took only three balls to go past that total and get off to a winning start in the season.

Meanwhile, former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Akaash Chopra and Scott Styris slammed the umpire for a blunder during the game.

In the second last over of the match, Rabada bowled a full-toss outside off which was hit towards extra cover by Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal and his partner ran a quick couple. However, on-field umpire Nitin Menon ruled that the first run was a short one. But, the replays showed otherwise. The umpiring error was criticised by the fans and experts as it cost KL Rahul-led KXIP the match.

"I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP," said Virender Sehwag.