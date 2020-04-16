When Sachin Tendulkar overcame demons of Australian pitches

Sachin Tendulkar's knock of 241* against Australia in 2006 at the Sydney Cricket Ground defined self-restraint, monk-like patience and willpower. That innings by the Master Blaster is still etched in the minds of every cricket fan.

One would come across stories like these aplenty, courtesy Tendulkar's 21-year-long cricket career. Yet, a lot remains unheard.

One of the instances was recently recalled by South African pacer Shaun Pollock.

"It was how well he understood his game and how he would adjust," Pollock observed.

"He talked to me once about going to Australia and understanding he couldn’t take on the short-pitched deliveries anymore so he would ramp the ball over the wicket keeper and slip," he said, in a podcast with Sky Sports.

Tendulkar was inarguably one of its kind -- over 18,000 runs in ODIs and close to 16,000 in Tests.

The teams preferred not having a plan in place to tackle the master blaster, instead just wait for him to make a mistake.

Pollock recalled: "There were times, especially in the subcontinent, where you thought, ‘I’m not sure we can knock this guy over’. We were hoping he would make a mistake, rather than had a genuine plan.”

Recently, Australia's 2015 WC winning captain Michael Clarke had said about Tendulkar was the 'hardest batsman to get out'.

"Probably technically the best batsman (Sachin Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn’t have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake."