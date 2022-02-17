Shocking: Woman at centre of Tim Paine sexting scandal says Cricket Tasmania boss questioned if she'd ever had a threesome

A former Cricket Tasmania boss stands accused of making a number of highly suggestive comments to the woman at the centre of the Tim Paine sexting scandal, court documents have revealed, reports The Daily Mail.

'Oh, you need two bananas, do you?' Cricket Tasmania's then general manager of venue operations Stephen McMullen allegedly said to Renee Ferguson when she was working as a receptionist for the sporting organisation in 2017.

Mr McMullen is also alleged to have asked if Ms Ferguson had ever previously engaged in a threesome.

Tim Paine | AFP Photo

The report adds that papers filed in the Federal Court, Ms Ferguson said she didn't report Mr McMullen for his alleged repeated crude comments as previous complaints involving other senior staff were dismissed by Cricket Tasmania internally.

Mr McMullen — despite the best efforts of his lawyer Ken Read — was named alongside fallen sporting hero Paine and his brother-in-law Shannon Tubb in the sexual harassment claim filed by Ms Ferguson last November.

Mr Read attempted to have his client's details suppressed — which was dismissed by Federal Court judge Mordy Bromberg — and then stated Mr McMullen's reputation would be 'damaged' if the information was made public.

'The allegations against others within the complaint are much more florid, and much more extensive,' Mr Read said, according to the Herald Sun.

In January, Justice Bromberg encouraged Cricket Tasmania and Ms Ferguson to settle the case out of court, with mediation now set down for March 17.

Paine resigned as captain of the Australian cricket team in November and made an emotional public apology after a series of explicit texts between him and Ms Ferguson went viral.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:14 PM IST