Shocking moment': Cricketer who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for his role in MS Dhoni mourns the actor's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the skipper himself.

Kiran More, former India cricketer who trained Sushant for his role as MS Dhoni in the film, mourned the actor's death. "It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend," wrote the former wicket-keeper.