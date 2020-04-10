Shoaib Malik, Ramiz Raja engage in war of words

Karachi A war of words has broken out between former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja and veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik after the former called for senior players to retire gracefully from international cricket.

Malik and Mohammad Hafeez apparently took offence to a recent interview where Ramiz advised the two senior cricketers to retire gracefully for International cricket. While Hafeez decided to keep his calm, Malik came out with a sarcastic tweet, tagging Ramiz and Hafeez.

"Yes, Ramiz Raja bhai agreed. Since all three of us are the end of our careers let's retire gracefully together. I call and let's plan this for 2022?" Malik wrote in his twitter handle. The sarcasm wasn't lost on Ramiz, who hit back in his tweets:

"Retire gracefully from what? speaking my mind on Pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for Pak cricket ? Wanting Pak cricket back at top ? No chance won't be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans," Raja tweeted.

"Would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost And talking of careers , don't need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team."

Former Pakistan Test pacer Aaqib Javed, however, felt that until Pakistan found suitable replacements for the two seniors it was useless talking about their retirements. Malik, 38, has been playing international cricket since 1999 while 39-year-old Hafeez made his debut in 2003.