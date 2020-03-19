Shoaib Akhtar slams Peshawar Zalmi owner for wanting to continue PSL despite coronavirus outbreak

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed PSL team Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi for wanting to continue the tournament despite the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 2,10,000 people including more than 8,000 deaths worldwide.
Afridi said that the virus could spread to cities like Lahore and Karachi after the confirmed cases in Pakistan have risen to 307.
As the PSL 2020 is in its final stages, Akhtar suggested that it should be concluded in the future and praised PCB's decision of suspending the tournament until further notice.
While PSL already has their semi-finalists - Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings - PCB decided to suspend the tournament on the day of the semi-finals.
Multan Sultans were the leaders of the PSL table standings before the tournament got suspended and Shahid Afridi, who plays for the side wants to win the trophy by default.
Earlier, Akhtar lashed out at China, holding them solely responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.
"I don't understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe...I'm talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don't understand how you can eat bats, dogs, and cats. I'm really angry," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.
The former Pakistan pacer also called on the world authorities to come out with a new animal protection law so that such diseases don't resurface in the future.
