Shoaib Akhtar slams Peshawar Zalmi owner for wanting to continue PSL despite coronavirus outbreak

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed PSL team Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi for wanting to continue the tournament despite the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 2,10,000 people including more than 8,000 deaths worldwide.

Afridi said that the virus could spread to cities like Lahore and Karachi after the confirmed cases in Pakistan have risen to 307.

As the PSL 2020 is in its final stages, Akhtar suggested that it should be concluded in the future and praised PCB's decision of suspending the tournament until further notice.

While PSL already has their semi-finalists - Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings - PCB decided to suspend the tournament on the day of the semi-finals.

Multan Sultans were the leaders of the PSL table standings before the tournament got suspended and Shahid Afridi, who plays for the side wants to win the trophy by default.