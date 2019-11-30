Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Pakistan bowlers, says 'waiting for Australians to gift wickets'

Pakistani bowlers failed to put pressure on the hosts and failed to pick wickets. The bowlers showcased a dismal performance in the match so far.

Warner went past Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to register the second-highest individual score for Australia in the longest format of the game.

He played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs at the Adelaide Oval. Labuschagne amassed 162 runs before he was picked up by Shaheen Shah Afridi. For Pakistan, Afridi scalped all the three wickets.

Warner has now become the only Australian to score two 250 plus scores in the longest format of the game. In the innings, the left-hander became the seventh Australian to score a triple-century.

Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to score 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Pakistan had an awful reply to Australia's innings as they lost six wickets for 96 runs with four batsman felt for a single digit score. Babar Azam was the only hope for Pakistan's supply of runs as the batsman remained unbeaten on 43 alongside Yasir Shah (4*). Pakistan are 493 runs behind Australia.