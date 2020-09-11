Shoaib Akhtar keen on working with PCB, says he is 'ready to leave the comfort'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is keen on working with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The pacer is ready to "leave the comfort" behind if the board offers him an opportunity to work.

"I am probably one of the luckiest cricketers who has been very comfortable or blessed with many things in life that God has given me. But I am ready to leave this comfort and put my neck on the line for PCB," Akhtar said during a YouTube show named 'Cricket Baaz'.

"Yes, I can do that... If the opportunity arises, I will definitely consider it," he said, adding "There have been discussions. But something concrete has not yet happened."

The show host also asked Akhtar why he criticizes Pakistan cricketers but not Indian players. In reply, Akhtar pointed out that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performance deserves to be praised.

"I criticize India as well. But if Virat Kohli has 12,000 runs, what else you can say, Rohit Sharma as two double centuries in One Day cricket, what can you say. The enemy's qualities should be known among us. Kohli has become the greatest batsman, what can you say, should I say he is a bad person or he is not a good player," Akhtar said.