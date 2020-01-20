Shikhar Dhawan's NZ tour in doubt after shoulder injury against Australia

"Shikhar's scans are here. The medical team is looking at the scans. He will be assessed and his condition will be taken care of and then we will take a call as and when we go," BCCI media manager stated prior to the start of skipper Virat Kohli's press conference.

Dhawan was taken off the field in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region, hurting his shoulder.

He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.

The 34-year-old Dhawan had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

Dhawan had suffered a thumb fracture during the World Cup in Australia and after returning to the side he sustained a knee injury during the Mushtaq Ali trophy, requiring 27 stitches.