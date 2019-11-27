Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of West Indies T20s, Sanju Samson brought in as replacement

HarbhajanShikhar Dhawan's fortunes just keep getting worse. The India opener has struggled for form and fitness since the injury that ruled him out of the World Cup, and it seems that his struggles are set to continue for a while longer. He last played for India during the T20I series against Bangladesh and his returns diminished with each match.

The Delhi batsman, whose Test spot has been usurped by a rampaging Mayank Agarwal, scored 41, 31 and 19 in the aforementioned T20Is. With criticism coming in from all corners, Dhawan decided to take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but he has been in uninspiring form there too.

To add injury to insult, the veteran southpaw hurt himself playing against Maharashtra last week. He had dived at full stretch to make his crease, only to realize that a splinter of wood had been stuck in his pad, and was now impaling his leg. Only once dismissed, however, did he and his team discover the extent of the injury, and Dhawan was rushed to the hospital immediately after.

Mere hours after the unfortunate injury, he took to Twitter to say that he would recover within a week. But this was not to be for Dhawan. According to Sportstar, the opener is unlikely to recover in time for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on December 6. He has been ruled out of the series entirely, and his recovery for the ODIs in also in question.

As per the same report, Sanju Samson has been brought in to replace Dhawan in the T20I side. The Kerala batsman was omitted from the original squad, a move which was met with confusion and anger across the cricket community.