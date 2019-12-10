Shikhar Dhawan likely to be ruled out of ODI series against West Indies

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is reportedly set to miss the ODI series against West Indies that starts from December 15.

Dhawan, who missed the T20I series after sustaining a knee-injury in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will also remain out for the limited overs edition. Dhawan was named in both the squads by the selection committee.

A report from Mumbai Mirror, mentions the southpaw will take more time to recover as BCCI medical staff checked out the opener on Tuesday to have a look on his wound.

The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely, the BCCI had mentioned before the T20I series.

The board might soon name a replacement for Dhawan after the T20I series. Sanju Samson, who replaced the Delhi batsman in the T20I squad, could be the man to make it to limited overs side.