'She's a rockstar': Virender Sehwag hails Shafali Verma after fantastic performance against New Zealand

Verma played a knock of 46 runs off just 34 balls. After being asked to bat first, she provided India with a good start in the match and the team managed to put up a total of 133 runs.

Chasing 134, Rachel Priest (12) lost her wicket in the second over of the innings and New Zealand was given a major hit at the beginning of their innings. Soon after, Deepti Sharma clean bowled Suzie Bates (6), reducing the Kiwi side to 30/2 in the sixth over.

Bowling star in the previous two matches, Poonam Yadav got in the act once again as she dismissed Sophie Devine (14) and this put India in firm control of the match. This was the first time in seven T20I innings that Devine was dismissed for less than 50.

Maddy Green and Katey Martin then retrieved the innings for the Kiwis as the duo put on 43 runs for the fourth wicket. But India came back strongly in the match as the side dismissed Green (24) and Martin (25) in quick succession, with New Zealand still 44 runs away from the target.

The Indian spinners managed to create a stranglehold in the final overs. Amelia Kerr tried her best to bring New Zealand in the match, but in the final over, Shikha Pandey kept her cool to keep India undefeated in the tournament.

India women will now take on take on Sri Lanka on February 29.