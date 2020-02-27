'She's a rockstar': Virender Sehwag hails Shafali Verma after fantastic performance against New Zealand

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Thursday heaped praise on Shafali Verma after her brilliant performance against New Zealand women in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
"Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein," Sehwag tweeted.
Former batsman VVS Laxman also congratulated the team for qualifying in the semi-finals.
"Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a wonderful win against New Zealand and qualifying for the semifinals. The bowlers were excellent in defending 132 and Shafali Varma has been absolutely top class for India. Well done girls. #T20WorldCup," Laxman tweeted.
Verma played a knock of 46 runs off just 34 balls. After being asked to bat first, she provided India with a good start in the match and the team managed to put up a total of 133 runs.
Chasing 134, Rachel Priest (12) lost her wicket in the second over of the innings and New Zealand was given a major hit at the beginning of their innings. Soon after, Deepti Sharma clean bowled Suzie Bates (6), reducing the Kiwi side to 30/2 in the sixth over.
Bowling star in the previous two matches, Poonam Yadav got in the act once again as she dismissed Sophie Devine (14) and this put India in firm control of the match. This was the first time in seven T20I innings that Devine was dismissed for less than 50.
Maddy Green and Katey Martin then retrieved the innings for the Kiwis as the duo put on 43 runs for the fourth wicket. But India came back strongly in the match as the side dismissed Green (24) and Martin (25) in quick succession, with New Zealand still 44 runs away from the target.
The Indian spinners managed to create a stranglehold in the final overs. Amelia Kerr tried her best to bring New Zealand in the match, but in the final over, Shikha Pandey kept her cool to keep India undefeated in the tournament.
India women will now take on take on Sri Lanka on February 29.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)