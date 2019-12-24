Sheldon Cottrell thanks his cute little Indian fans for performing his salute celebration

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell thanked his young Indian fans for reenacting his signature salute on social media on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler came across a tweet with a video of two kids doing his signature celebratory salute and decided to reply to it.

The tweet was posted by the user Tejesh Hange, he posted a video of two kids who immitated the West Indies bowler's salute march, which the bowler does to celebrate every wicket he takes on the field.

Cottrell was delighted with the video and wrote, "Thanks so much" on Twitter.

In recent times, Cottrell has caught the eye of everyone with his unique way to celebrate as he marches down the pitch and offers a salute towards the dressing room after each of his wickets as a tribute to the Jamaican Army.

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” Cottrell had revealed in a interview.

“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army,” he further added.