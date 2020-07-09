'She wears it better than dada': Rohit Sharma shares adorable picture of Samaira wearing sunglasses

South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was one of the first cricketers to comment. He wrote: "That’s more than kepke, that’s kepage."

Rohit has so far scored 29 tons, including three double hundreds, in 224 ODIs he has played for the Men in Blue. He also has four T20I and six Test hundreds to his name. He is the only batsman to score five hundreds in a single edition of World Cup -- a feat which he achieved in the 2019 edition of the tournament held in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, Asia Cup 2020 has been postponed until June 21 due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Thursday. The tournament was scheduled for September this year.

In a statement, ACC said that its Executive Board met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia Cup tournament which was scheduled to take place in September this year.

Pakistan was to originally host the Asia Cup this time but due to security reasons, the tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka after the country's board expressed its willingness to organise the same.