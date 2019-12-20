'She is too young...': Sourav Ganguly refuses to respect daughter's political agency

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday defended her daughter Sana over her Instagram post related to the citizenship law and said that she is too young for all this.

"I have said what I had to on my Twitter. There are a lot of fake tweets that are going around. You need to be careful about what you pick up, I got a few of the tweets in the last couple of days, and they out of nowhere. She is too young for all this," Ganguly told ANI.

Ganguly on Wednesday had termed her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as 'not true'.

He also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone.

"Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly had tweeted.

On Tuesday, a snapshot of an Instagram story from the 18-year-old Sana's account was widely circulated among media outlets.

Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.