'She does it better than me': Jasprit Bumrah becomes a fan of Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's bowling action

Earlier, Rohit was joined by Bumrah in an Instagram live video to interact with the fans amid the lockdown due to the pandemic coronavirus.

In the video, Rohit can be heard saying: "There is a guest in our house, who has never imitated anybody, but she will imitate you perfectly."

Samaira is then asked to perform 'Bum-bum's' action. She eloquently performs Bumrah's bowling action.

"You are the first person whose cricket action Samaira has imitated," Rohit added.

Bumrah, with a witty remark said: "That is good, right? Her choice is great, she has selected a good bowler."

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League which was supposed to begin from March 29, has been suspended until April 15.

And Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had stated that IPL's fate will be decided when the lockdown ends.