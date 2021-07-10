'She caught a billion people by surprise': Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and others react as Harleen Deol pulls off a stunner against England

India cricketer Harleen Deol pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Amy Jones in the first T20I against England on Friday and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia called it one of the best fielding moments ever.

India might have lost the first T20I against England, but Harleen's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the fans as she pulled off a stunner. In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a sensational effort to dismiss the batter. Having caught the ball, she realised that the momentum would be taking her over the ropes. The presence of mind from the cricketer saw her throw the ball up in the air and dive back to complete the catch.

