Sharma keeps Railways on track against Mumbai

Mumbai: Railways skipper Karn Sharma led from the front, as he hit a gritty century and helped his team take a massive 152-run first innings lead against Mumbai on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game here on Thursday. In their second essay, Mumbai were struggling at 64/3, as the 41-time domestic champions, are still trailing by 88 runs. It was due to Sharma's heroics with the bat (112 not out) and a valiant 72-run knock by Arindam Ghosh, that the Railways were able to go past the 250-run mark, after they were teetering at 43/5 at one stage.

Courtesy pacer T Pradeep's six-wicket haul on Wednesday, the Railways had bundled out Mumbai for paltry 114 in their first innings. As announced on Wednesday, the play began at around 11.30 pm and the Railways resumed their innings on 116/5, when they were two runs ahead of Mumbai. Left-handed Sharma and Ghosh played cautiously and kept frustrating the Mumbai bowlers, as they stitched a 116- run stand for the sixth wicket. Sharma, in his unbeaten knock, hammered 15 fours and four sixes, while Ghosh hit 12 boundaries.

Mumbai vs Railways – Elite Group A and B

MUM, 1st innings: 114/10 in 28.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 39, Bista 21, Pradeep T 6/37) RLYS, 1st innings: 266/10 in 74.1 overs (Karn Sharma 112*, A Ghosh 72, Tushar Deshpande 4/44) MUM, 2nd innings: 64/3 in 22 overs (Prithvi Shaw 23, Suryakumar Yadav 15*, Himanshu Sangwan 2/11)

Mumbai trail by 88 runs.

Brief Scores in Round 3, Day 2:

Odisha vs Uttarakhand – Elite Group C

UTK, 1st innings: 117/10 in 48.4 overs

ODSA, 1st innings: 145/6 in 55.2 overs

Odisha lead by 28 runs.

Karnataka vs Himachal Pradesh – Elite Group A and B

KAR, 1st innings: 166/10 in 67.2 overs

HP, 1st innings: 235/7 in 93 overs

Himachal Pradesh lead by 69 runs.

Services vs Tripura – Elite Group C

TRI, 1st innings: 126/10 in 48.4 overs

SER, 1st innings: 173/10 in 53.3 overs

Tripura trail by 31 runs.

Maharashtra vs Chattisgarh – Elite Group C

MAH, 1st innings: 289/10 in 95.4 overs

CG, 1st innings: 131/3 in 47 overs

Chattisgarh trail by 158 runs.

Jharkhand vs Haryana – Elite Group C

HAR, 1st innings: 285/6 in 91 overs

Gujarat vs Kerala – Elite Group A and B

GUJ, 1st innings: 127/10, KER, 1st innings: 70/10 GUJ, 2nd innings: 210/10, KER, 2nd innings: 26/0 Kerala need 242 runs.

Vidarbha vs Punjab – Elite Group A and B

VID, 1st innings: 196/6 in 67 overs

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu – Elite Group A and B

TN, 1st innings: 149/10. MP, 1st innings: 281/7 Madhya Pradesh lead by 132 runs.

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh – Elite Group A and B

SAU, 1st innings: 331/10. UP, 1st innings: 222/3

Uttar Pradesh trail by 109 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Assam – Elite Group C

JK, 1st innings: 210/2 in 52 overs