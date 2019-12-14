Shardul Thakur named as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement for India's ODI squad against West Indies

Mumbai bowler Shardul Thakur replaced injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) said that the pacer complained of pain in his groin after final T20I in Mumbai.

"Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman's hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly," BCCI said in a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh swing bowler who made his comeback recently after being sidelined due to a hamstring injury and side-strain, has suffered a setback only three matches into his return.

This has been the second change to the original squad announced by the selectors after Shikhar Dhawan was replaced by Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India have already won the three-match T20I series by 2-1 and will now compete in a three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting from December 15.