'Shaping careers': What MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly have in common

While Sourav Ganguly is credited for changing the landscape of Indian cricket, his successor, MS Dhoni, will be remembered for helping the team in transition and become world beaters.
If leadership comparisons are two be drawn, one common point between the two, according to former pacer Zaheer Khan, has been guiding the young lot.
Recalling the backing from Sourav Ganguly during his initial days, Zaheer said: "When you're starting your careers at the international level, you need all the support you can and then it will be upto you to shape your career. But that initial support is very."
"Both of them have led India for a long time. With MS[Dhoni], I have seen that change as well," Zaheer further noted, in a YouTube chat show with anchor Gaurav Kapoor.
"When MS got the team, he had a lot of senior players who were experienced at the international level. So he didn't have to do much in terms of getting them up to speed. But once all those guys started retiring, when the young batch came in, he played a similar kind of role, did similar kind of things to what Dada was doing with the young lot.
"In Indian cricket, every decade the captain has passed baton to the next in line and the person who has taken the baton has led to the team to the next level."
