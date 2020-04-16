'Shaping careers': What MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly have in common

While Sourav Ganguly is credited for changing the landscape of Indian cricket, his successor, MS Dhoni, will be remembered for helping the team in transition and become world beaters.

If leadership comparisons are two be drawn, one common point between the two, according to former pacer Zaheer Khan, has been guiding the young lot.

Recalling the backing from Sourav Ganguly during his initial days, Zaheer said: "When you're starting your careers at the international level, you need all the support you can and then it will be upto you to shape your career. But that initial support is very."