Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds call Marnus Labuschagne 'annoying' on Live TV, face backlash from angry netizens

Legendary Australia cricketers Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds were caught live on mic for making fun of Marnus Labuschagne's unorthodox batting approach.
Ahead of the Big Bash League game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades on Friday, Warne and Symonds were in the commentators box were the former was heard calling Labuschagne 'annoying'. Symonds, on the other hand, said Labuschagne has ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder).
The conversation was aired on the streaming platform Kayo Sports, which later apologised for the language used by Warne and Symonds.
The two former cricketers also faced immense backlash from netizens who took to social media to fire their anger and disappointment towards Warne and Symonds for making fun of a talent such as Labuschagne.
Meanwhile, Labuschagne and Steve Smith made hay while the sun shone at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the third day of the third Test between Australia and India on Saturday to put the hosts in complete control.
Despite sending both the Aussie openers back to the hut by the 10th over, the Indian bowlers failed to penetrate further as Australia's score read 103/2 at stumps -- Labuschagne batting on 47 and Smith batting on 29. With the odd-ball keeping low, the lead of 197 runs with eight wickets in the bag looks more than handy as the Aussies look to go for the kill.
The Indian bowlers had started impressively with pacer Mohammed Siraj removing debutant Will Pucovski (10) in the sixth over while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked David Warner (13) for the 10th time in the longest format of the game.
But India's joy ended right there on the third evening as Labuschagne and Smith then added an unbeaten 68 off 121 balls to all but bat India out of the game. It will take a herculean task from the Indians to make a comeback into this game after a middle-order collapse saw India fold up for 244 in their first essay.
