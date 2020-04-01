ShameonYuviBhajji trends as netizens furious with Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh's donation to Shahid Afridi's foundation

India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh urged citizens to donate to Shahid Afridi's foundation in Pakistan which is helping families in fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 8,59,000 lives worldwide.
"These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Let's do our bit, I am supporting Shahid Afridi and his foundation in this noble initiative of COVID-19. Please donate on donatekarona.com," Yuvraj tweeted.
In the video, Yuvraj also mentions Harbhajan's role in the donation. He also says that his own foundation YouWeCan is associated with Afridi's foundation and that they have come together to fight against the virus.
But, netizens were not very pleased with Yuvraj's request. They bashed Yuvraj for asking people to support the citizens of Pakistan while India too is under the threat of the virus.
#ShameonYuviBhajji took the trend on Twitter as netizens, the rightists, started bashing the cricketing duo.
"From being our heroes to being an absolute jerk!" a user wrote.
