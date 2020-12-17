'Shame for us cricket lovers': Shane Warne 'disappointed' after Virat Kohli's horrible mix up with Ajinkya Rahane; watch video

Meanwhile, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the final hour of the opening day of the pink-ball Test has given the Australians an advantage.

Pujara, who scored 43 runs in the first innings, feels the ball was in India's court until Kohli and Rahane's dismissals. The right-handed batsman, however, asserted the visitors still have a good chance of scoring 300 or even 350 provided the remaining batsmen contribute.

"We were in a very good position, I would say and after losing a couple of wickets, Virat and Ajinkya both, I feel those were crucial wickets. But I still feel that we are just six down, and Ash (R Ashwin) can bat, Wriddhi can bat even our lower order will try and contribute as many runs as possible," he told ANI.

"So we still have a very good chance of getting close to 275, 300 and if we bat well you never know we can hit 350 also. Yes, I mean there was a stage when we were in a dominating position but after losing Virat and Ajinkya, Australia have a little bit of advantage. But we still are evenly placed in the contest," he added.