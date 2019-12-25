Shahid Afridi goes Boom Boom after Imran Khan over Uighur Muslims, then quietly deletes tweet

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi breaks the silence on the condition of Uyghur Muslims in China. "Hearing of atrocities committed against the #UighurMuslims is heartbreaking." tweeted Afridi on Sunday.

In his tweet, he also urges Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan to speak on the issue. "I request @ImranKhanPTI to speak up against this; talk of uniting the Muslim ummah includes our brothers & sisters in China too. @CathayPak is requested to address the humane & just treatment of Muslims" said Afridi.''