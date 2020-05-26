Shahid Afridi feels Harbhajan and Yuvraj are 'majboor' to react to his 'anti-India' statements

After facing the wrath of Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir for anti-India remarks, former Pakistan cricketer has once again come out with an outrageous claim, stating that people in India are being oppressed.

"I'll remain thankful towards Harbhajan & Yuvraj for supporting my foundation. The real problem is that this is their compulsion. They live in that country. 'Wo majboor hain.' They know that people are being oppressed in their country. I won't say anything further," Afridi said on Pakistan channel Hum News.

Earlier this month, Afridi made controversial statements on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir which went viral on the internet.

In the video, Afridi is addressing a large group of people and in his speech he makes controversial remarks on PM Modi, Indian army and the current situation of Kashmir.