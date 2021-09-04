'Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad': Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik, Aakash Chopra react after Rohit Sharma smashes century

Rohit Sharma brought up his first overseas century century with a massive six off Moeen Ali in the second session of day three of the fourth test at The Oval against England. This is the right-handed batsman's 8th Test century.

Meanwhile, formers cricketers Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik and Aakash Chopra heaped praises on the batsman.

Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad. When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma. Class!"

"The transformation of #RohitSharma into a world class opening batsman has been staggering. This century was inevitable given the way he has batted in this series. Privileged to see this. Class," wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara displayed clinical batting as India lost no wickets and the side reached a position of strength in the second session of the third day.

At tea, India's score read 199/1 -- a lead of 100 runs with nine wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Rohit (103*) and Pujara (48*) are at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 108/1, Rohit and Pujara mixed caution with aggression and the duo saw out spell after spell, taking India to a position of safety.

Pujara provided perfect support to Rohit at the other end and the duo ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the break. Pujara and Rohit have so far extended their partnership to 116 runs.

Earlier, KL Rahul might have lost his wicket to James Anderson, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured India did not fall behind in the opening session.

At lunch, India's score read 108/1 -- a lead of 9 runs with nine wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Rohit (47*) and Pujara (14*) are at the crease.

Resuming at 43/0, Rahul and Rohit were looking rock solid and the duo saw out the first hour with both of them looking set for a big one. However, against the run of play, Rahul (46) lost his wicket to Anderson in the 34th over and the 83-run opening stand came to an end. Anderson thought that Rahul was caught behind, but the on-field umpire did not think so. England opted for a review and the replays clearly indicated that there was a huge spike and (46) Rahul had to depart.

Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and both batters saw out probing spells of English bowlers and India entered the lunch interval with nine wickets in hand. On Friday, India had bowled out England for 290 and as a result, conceded a lead of 99 runs. For England, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes registered half-centuries.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 199/1 (Rohit Sharma 103*, Cheteshwar Pujara 48*, James Anderson 1-40); England 290.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:26 PM IST