Setting a milestone, BCCI referee Sunil Chaturvedi officiates his 100th First-Class match

Sunil Chaturvedi, born in Kanpur, was once a wicketkeeper-batsman for Uttar Pradesh. In the span of 13 years, Chaturvedi scored 3864 runs including seven centuries. Sidelining his future options of becoming a coach or commentator, he chose to become a game official.

Having officiated 285 matches accross all formats, the 58 year old says, "It is a challenging job. You need to handle situations delicately. It's the referee's responsibility to ensure the smooth conduct of the match; he has to deal with the players, team management, ground officials, organisers, and anyone else associated with the match. Man management becomes crucial."

Describing a dark side of the game, Chaturvedi says, “When I started out in 1999, the players weren't as cognisant of their responsibilities. The more established players, would argue with the umpires and their opponents, even fake injuries at times to get extra rest, and have a general disregard for the spirit of the game. But I'm glad we have played our part in pushing Indian cricket in the right direction over the years.”

Playing alongside Sunil Gavaskar was a dream come true for Chaturvedi. For what it is worth, he bid adieu to this playing days with satisfaction and has enjoyed officiating ever since.