Krunal Pandya's twitter account hacked, put on sale in exchange for Bitcoins

India cricket Krunal Pandya’s twitter account was hacked on Thursday with the hacker putting up the account in exchange for Bitcoins.

Several tweets were made from the account after it was hacked.

This comes a day after BCCI announced the squad for the home series against West Indies. Krunal wasn’t picked.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:07 AM IST