Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Krunal Pandya's twitter account hacked, put on sale in exchange for Bitcoins

FPJ Web Desk
Krunal Pandya | File Photo

India cricket Krunal Pandya’s twitter account was hacked on Thursday with the hacker putting up the account in exchange for Bitcoins.

Several tweets were made from the account after it was hacked.

This comes a day after BCCI announced the squad for the home series against West Indies. Krunal wasn’t picked.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
