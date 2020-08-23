Sehwag appeals for peace after alleged clash between Dhoni, Rohit fans

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag appealed fans not to fight among each other after an alleged incident in Kolhapur, Maharashtra where fans of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni came to blows.

Fans of Dhoni had erected hoardings of the former India captain after he had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, according to ABP news.

A few days later, hoardings of limited overs vice captain Rohit went up after he won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Tensions flared between the two sets of fans after Rohit's hoardings were reportedly found damaged and this culminated in a youngster getting beaten up in a sugarcane field.

Responding to the incident, Sehwag appealed fans to see all players in the same colour.

"Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don't talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Team India ko- as one yaad karo (Players are fond of each other or they don't talk much. They speak only as much as required but some fans are mad. Please do not fight against each other and treat team India as one)," Sehwag tweeted.