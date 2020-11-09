'See you in Australia': David Warner congratulates SRH teammate Natarajan on maiden India call-up

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner congratulated his teammate T Natarajan after the left-arm pacer was named in the national side for India's tour of Australia on Monday.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia and pacer T Natarajan was named as his replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

SRH had lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs on Sunday to bow out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH skipper David Warner was "extremely proud" of how his team has performed after having a bad start to the tournament.

Warner congratulated Natarajan, who has become famous for his lethal yorkers in the death overs in the ongoing IPL.

"Bit of a mixed season, we didn't start too well but at the back end, we got really good momentum. To finish off the way we did I am extremely proud of the guys and hopefully next year we will go one step further and make that final," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"And congratulations Nattu, I'll see you in Australia," he added.