India host New Zealand in a T20I series which begins on November 17 in Jaipur. The two-match Test series commences on November 25 in Kanpur

Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's T20I skipper | BCCI/Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:06 AM IST