Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

See Photo: India skipper Rohit Sharma unveils new look

FPJ Web Desk
Rohit Sharma | File Photo

India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma unveiled a new look, shaving off his beard. He uploaded the photo on his Instagram profile. Have a look:

Rohit was ruled out of the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury issue. He was named as India's ODI captain before the South Africa tour but he will miss the white-ball leg of it as the selectors are hoping he completely recovers from the issue.

The Mumbaikar had been in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was also appointed as the vice-captain of the Test team but the Mumbai Indians captain missed the 3-match Test series as well.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
