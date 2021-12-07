e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 558 daysDelhi's air quality improves marginally, inches closer to 'poor' category
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

‘Second Innings’ Yuvraj Singh teases fans with a video hinting at comeback

Ex-India cricketer Yuvraj Singh says he has a ‘big surprise’
FPJ Web Desk
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh | Photo: Twitter

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Ex India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh teased fans yet again, posting a video on social media, asking fans to stay tuned in for a "big surprise".

Having previously said that he'll "be back on the pitch hopefully in February", Yuvraj on Tuesday tweeted a video emblazoned with the words "It's time for my second innings".

The video showcased a montage of Yuvraj's special achievements as a cricketer including his six sixes against Stuart Broad and lifting the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 in Mumbai.

The video was captioned: "It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you, guys! Stay tuned!"

In 2019 June, India's star all-rounder had shocked the world when he came out for a press conference and announced his international retirement.

The hard-hitting batsmen competed in T20 leagues across the world after getting permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and he also showed how dangerous he can be in the Road Safety T20 series this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Comeback at 40? Yuvraj Singh ready to don India jersey on 'public demand' Comeback at 40? Yuvraj Singh ready to don India jersey on 'public demand'

While he didn’t reveal any details if he will be returning to play for India or in T20 leagues, the fans will be still thrilled at the prospect of seeing the talisman once again on the pitch.

Last month, Yuvraj had posted a message for his fans where he talked about "being back on the pitch" on "public demand" in the month of February. The message was posted along with a small clip from his terrific hundred against England in 2017 at home.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Isn't nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes. Mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India. It's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times #JaiHind," he wrote.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:00 PM IST
Advertisement