Seasoned Ishant, Simarjeet blow away Hyderabad

New Delhi: After being bundled out for a moderate 284 runs in a Ranji Trophy Round 3 contest, a four-fer by Delhi's Ishant Sharma (4/19) and Simarjeet Singh (4/23) saw the entire Hyderabad side back in the hut after managing just 69 runs in their first essay as only three of their batsmen could score in double digits at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

Being asked to follow-on by Delhi, the visitors were once again in trouble as Kunwar Bidhuri picked up a couple of wickets in quick succession to reduce Hyderabad to 20/2 at the close of the second day's play. The visitors still trail by 195 runs. Another four-fers by Cheepurapalli Stephen (4/78) and KV Sasikanth (4/64) helped Andhra bowl out Bengal for 289 runs as the hosts could manage only 48 runs to their overnight score, losing six wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Delhi vs Hyderabad – Elite Group A and B.

DEL, 1st innings: 284/10 in 71.4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 140, Kunwar Bidhuri 27, Ravi Kiran 4/59)

HYD, 1st innings: 69/10 in 29 overs (Sandeep 16, Milind 14, Ishant Sharma 4/19) HYD, 2nd innings: 20/2 f in 10 10 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 11*, Himalay Agarwal 7*, Kunwar Bidhuri 2/7)

Hyderabad trail by 195 runs.