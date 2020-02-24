Scott Styris identifies one player that Virat Kohli could bring in for second Test against New Zealand

Styris has identified youngster, Shubman Gill, as Shaw's replacement. In a post-match discussion with Sanjay Manjrekar and Mayanti Langer, he said, "I am currently, as I have been for a year or two, flying flag for Shubman Gill. I think he is a special talent who India are leaving out unnecessarily. I think he could be the mainstay along with Kohli for the next 10 years for this batting line-up for India. I am not sure if he feels the same way, I would get him into the side."

He added, "India and Australia usually bring their new players at no. 6 positions. So India have that option. They can say, ‘Look Prithvi, we know you are young, we’ll come back to you in another conditions’, maybe put Vihari up the top or put Shubman Gill at 6. Or of course, they can put him straight into the top of the order because that’s where he usually bats."

Agreeing to his suggestion and adding that Gill could replace Hanuma Vihari instead of Shaw, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "From what I have heard Kohli say, he might back Prithvi Shaw. It might be a hard call, but it’s a two-match series, so Shubman Gill could be coming in place of Vihari, even though, it is unfair on Vihari, since he got a hundred in West Indies.”