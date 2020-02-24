Scott Styris identifies one player that Virat Kohli could bring in for second Test against New Zealand

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has identified one change which Indian skipper Virat Kohli could make for the second Test against New Zealand taking place on 29th Feb, Saturday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
The first Test was a mess for India as they lost the match by 10 wickets in a totally dominating performance by the Kiwis on all the fronts. Prithvi Shaw had a disappointing outing as he failed to live up to his expectations.
Styris has identified youngster, Shubman Gill, as Shaw's replacement. In a post-match discussion with Sanjay Manjrekar and Mayanti Langer, he said, "I am currently, as I have been for a year or two, flying flag for Shubman Gill. I think he is a special talent who India are leaving out unnecessarily. I think he could be the mainstay along with Kohli for the next 10 years for this batting line-up for India. I am not sure if he feels the same way, I would get him into the side."
He added, "India and Australia usually bring their new players at no. 6 positions. So India have that option. They can say, ‘Look Prithvi, we know you are young, we’ll come back to you in another conditions’, maybe put Vihari up the top or put Shubman Gill at 6. Or of course, they can put him straight into the top of the order because that’s where he usually bats."
Agreeing to his suggestion and adding that Gill could replace Hanuma Vihari instead of Shaw, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "From what I have heard Kohli say, he might back Prithvi Shaw. It might be a hard call, but it’s a two-match series, so Shubman Gill could be coming in place of Vihari, even though, it is unfair on Vihari, since he got a hundred in West Indies.”
He also suggested that Ravindra Jadeja could replace Ravichandran Ashwin due to the former's battiing prowess. He said,"There’s also a chance... because Ashwin’s batting is going down, and Jadeja’s batting has gone up, and in this Test, the batting has failed, Jadeja might replace Ashwin in the 2nd Test."
Starting the day on 144 for four, India were all out for 191 in 81 overs in their second innings. This was a shade better after their dismal 165 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be decisive. Trent Boult (4/39 in 22 overs) and Tim Southee (5/61 in 21 overs), one of the finest but most under-rated new ball pairs in world cricket, showed that when it boils down to playing incisive seam and swing bowling, this batting line-up is still a work in progress.
The required target of nine runs was knocked off by New Zealand without much ado for their 100th Test win. India's last defeat was against Australia at Perth during the 2018-19 series but the loss at the Basin Reserve would hurt them more because the visitors have not surrendered in such fashion of late.
(With Agency Inputs)
