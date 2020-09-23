Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians
de Kock † c Naik b Mavi.................1(3)
R Sharma c Cummins b Mavi...80 (54)
S Yadav run out Morgan...........47 (28)
S Tiwary c Cummins b Narine...21(13)
H Pandya hit-wicket b Russell..18(13)
K Pollard not out.........................13(7)
K Pandya not out............................1(3)
Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 11)..............14
TOTAL: 20 Overs.........................195/5
Fow: 1-8, 2-98, 3-147, 4-177, 5-180
BOWLING: Warrier 3-0-34-0, Mavi 4-1-32-2, P Cummins 3-0-49-0,S Narine 4-0-22-1, A Russell 2-0-17-1 K Yadav 4-0-39-0
Kolkata Knight Riders
S Gill c Pollard b Boult.................7 (11)
S Narine c de Kock b Pattinson...9 (10)
D Karthik lbw b Chahar............30 (23)
N Rana c H Pandya b Pollard....24 (18)
E Morgan c de Kock b Bumrah.16 (20)
A Russell b Bumrah...................11 (11)
S Naik c H Pandya b Boult.............1 (3)
Cummins c H Pandya b Pattinson 33 (12)
S Mavi st De Kock b Chahar.........9 (10)
K Yadav..............................not out 1 (2)
Extras: (lb 2, w 3)............................5
TOTAL: (20 Overs).......................146-9
FoW: 1-14, 2-25, 3-71, 4-77, 5-100, 6-101, 7-103, 8-141, 9-146
BOWLING: T Boult 4-1-30-2, J Pattinson 4-0-25-2, J Bumrah 4-0-32-2, R Chahar 4-0-26-2, K Pollard 3-0-21-1, H Pandya 1-0-10-0
