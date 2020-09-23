Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricket

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma was the Man of the Match
Mumbai Indians

de Kock † c Naik b Mavi.................1(3)

R Sharma c Cummins b Mavi...80 (54)

S Yadav run out Morgan...........47 (28)

S Tiwary c Cummins b Narine...21(13)

H Pandya hit-wicket b Russell..18(13)

K Pollard not out.........................13(7)

K Pandya not out............................1(3)

Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 11)..............14

TOTAL: 20 Overs.........................195/5

Fow: 1-8, 2-98, 3-147, 4-177, 5-180

BOWLING: Warrier 3-0-34-0, Mavi 4-1-32-2, P Cummins 3-0-49-0,S Narine 4-0-22-1, A Russell 2-0-17-1 K Yadav 4-0-39-0

Kolkata Knight Riders

S Gill c Pollard b Boult.................7 (11)

S Narine c de Kock b Pattinson...9 (10)

D Karthik lbw b Chahar............30 (23)

N Rana c H Pandya b Pollard....24 (18)

E Morgan c de Kock b Bumrah.16 (20)

A Russell b Bumrah...................11 (11)

S Naik c H Pandya b Boult.............1 (3)

Cummins c H Pandya b Pattinson 33 (12)

S Mavi st De Kock b Chahar.........9 (10)

K Yadav..............................not out 1 (2)

Extras: (lb 2, w 3)............................5

TOTAL: (20 Overs).......................146-9

FoW: 1-14, 2-25, 3-71, 4-77, 5-100, 6-101, 7-103, 8-141, 9-146

BOWLING: T Boult 4-1-30-2, J Pattinson 4-0-25-2, J Bumrah 4-0-32-2, R Chahar 4-0-26-2, K Pollard 3-0-21-1, H Pandya 1-0-10-0

