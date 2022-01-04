e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

SAvsIND: Shardul Thakur brings India back into contest with triple strike before lunch on Day 2

FPJ Web Desk
Shardul Thakur bowls against South Africa on Day 2 | Photo: AFP

Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before Shardul Thakur inflicted three quick blows as South Africa reached 102 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end together, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

But then came Thakur (3/8) as he picked up all the three wickets at the fag end of the opening session -- both the overnight batters and Rassie van der Dussen (1) -- to give his team a slight upperhand.

South Africa still trail India by 100 runs. India scored 202 in their first innings.

Brief Scores

India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64). South Africa 1st innings: 102 for 4 in 44.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 3/8).

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
