SAvsIND: Shami gets 2 wickets in an over as India fight back, reduce South Africa to 150/6

Mohammed Shami brought India back into the game by taking two wickets in an over to reduce South Africa for 150/6 on Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town.

With the two wickets Shami has now claimed four wickets in the game as India look for their first series win in South Africa.

The morning started on a bright note for India as Markram got a beauty from Bumrah that jagged back enough to hoodwink him and take the off-stump away when the batter must have thought that it would just go straight.

Maharaj, on his part, did a very good job and played out the first 45 minutes before Umesh bowled a classical inswinger that uprooted the middle stump.

Petersen however kept his positive intent as he struck seven boundaries in his 86 ball knock so far while Van Der Dussen was ready to play the waiting game in contrast to his second innings show at the Wanderers.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:21 PM IST